Today we got another two minute tease of Battlefield 3 , teasing a 12 minute tease to be released next month. The game's not due out until autumn, which means months more teasing before we can finally play the game. If future teases are as exciting as the videos DICE have released so far, then it won't be so bad.

But what else has been going on in PC gaming? You'll find out in the list below, packed full of gaming mice, samurai balloon shields and more.

Today in the office. Tim slid from door to door in Crysis 2, then booted up Bulletstorm and slid around in that, too. Sliding is the new walking. We know that you can go prone in Battlefield 3, but where is the bum sliding? What are your favourite gaming manoeuvres?