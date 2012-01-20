Popular

And in other PC gaming news...

By

Tribes Ascend - Damnit Zim!

Put your desk in our eyeballs! Win prizes! Your desk pictures have dented our productivity this afternoon. Gaming on a console is just a matter of slumping down on the couch and kicking back. PC gamers' desks are carefully constructed entertainment zones full of big speakers, multiple monitors, flight sticks, wheels, posters, mousemates, peripheral gadgets and old tea mugs. There's something strangely pleasing about looking at the spaces that other people have built. Send us more!

You can link us to your pictures on Facebook and Twitter of course, but we also have a Google+ page , which we are now updating regularly. Do pop by and say hello. Meanwhile, here's your daily list of PC gaming news

It's Friday. WOoo! A frantic lunchtime in the Tribes Ascend beta (which is looking excellent) has put me in the mood for something fast and shooty. What do you recommend?

Tom Senior

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.
See comments