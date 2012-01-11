One of the funniest arguments in gaming is a fight over whether Battlefield 3 or Call of Duty is the more realistic simulation of real war. The truth is that they're both completely ridiculous. The video above shows one of the many stupid and yet wonderful manoeuvres allowed for by Battlefield 3's mad gadgets. If real war was like that, I wouldn't be writing this right now. I'd be dangling off a tiny helicopter with a gun in my hand, firing indiscriminately at distant aircraft shouting "THIS IS WAAAAAR."

But that's enough about the dream I had last night. It's a new year, but PC gaming is as weird as ever. Today we learned that we'll be able to dress up as a fantasy medieval version of Commander Shepard in Kingdoms of Amalur , and Razer used the CES conference to unveil their latest ... thing . There's more, though. Much more. Read on for today's round-up, including the Skyrim Mom twitter account and Tomb Raider geocaching.



This just in. Minecraft 1.1 will probably be released tomorrow

If you're on Twitter, you might want to follow Skyrim Mom . Each tweet is a quote from Bethesda community manager Nick Breckon's mum as she plays through Skyrim. Choice quotes so far: "It took me like an hour to create my character. I couldn't decide between Macho or Girl" and "I took on some woman in a house. I stole all her food and she pulled a knife on me and I killed her. Is stealing part of the goal?"

There's been controversy recently in Battlefield Play4Free, as Kotaku report. Paid-for guns were nerfed, and many players started demanding their money back.

Game Informer meld minds with Bioware executive producer Casey Hudson, who has worked on the Mass Effect series for approximately two billion years. He talks a bit about Mass Effect 3's difficulty modes and DLC plans.

Beleagured MMO Warhammer Online continues to shrink :(

Developers of the promising Tomb Raider reboot, Crystal Dynamics, announce that they're teaming up with Geocaching.com to create "a series of unique location-based adventures." Hopefully not in deadly tombs.

Rockstar write about some of the gang and location research that's gone into creating Max Payne 3 .

We wake up every day with one question on our minds. "Whatever happened to Company of Heroes designer Josh Mosqueira?" Twitter has finally delivered an answer. He's working on Diablo 3 for consoles, which Blizzard still refuse to entirely confirm is happening.

RPS note that the petition asking for a PC version of Dark souls now has more than 60,000 signatures.

Gamasutra report that Everquest 2's switch to free to play has boosted player numbers by 300%

Also on Gama , news of some layoffs at id Software.

And in other PC gaming news has returned after the break. We'll be doing it every weekday from now on, unless the office catches fire or something. This gives us a nice opportunity to catch up with you lovely lot. How is everyone? What're you playing?