Here's a tasty bit of machinima spotted on Gamefront , made in Skyrim by one chap and a lot of mods. It throws about a thousand warriors at each other and then blows them up with magi-bombs. It's a great showcase for Midas Magic, which is one of the top rated mods on the Steam workshop right now. For more Skyrim goodness, check out the demo reel of features that Bethesda didn't have time to put into the full game. WERE-BEARS !
But what else has been happening in the world of PC gaming? Quite a bit, as it happens, Read on for todays links, including a couple of bundles, sexy voxels (are there any other kind?) and the Bafta Audience Award nominees.
- Today's Dead End Thrills pick is this startling shot of the Normandy
- Cannon Fodder 3 is out on Gamersgate.
- If you love DANGER, you can now blind-preorder the Valantine's Day Indie Royale Bundle .
- The Lineage 2 playerbase has grown by 800% since it went free-to-play in November. Oh my.
- Speaking of bundles, the Indie Game Music Bundle 2 is now live.
- Men of War: Assault Squad gets a Game of the Year edition .
- Eurogamer have details of the Alan Wake Collector's Edition .
- EA are making lusty eyes at Call of Duty Elite .
- Rift is going to China .
- Batman: Arkham City has sold six million copies.
- Here are the Bafta Audience Award nominees .
- Unity can do voxels now , skip to one minute in to see the deformable terrain.
Were-bears are cool, but I'd rather be able to transform into something else, like a gopher. How about you?