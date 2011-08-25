A beard competition you say? Well PC gamer comes prepared for that, and while I myself may have recently shaved, my hirsute companions will give even Blizzard a run for their money. Perhaps we should start a PCBeard contest? No shaving until the giant sized issue 232 is out. The reader with the most impressive beard on that day will win a free game from Tom's Wonderful Drawer of Left Over Competition Prizes. Get growing lads!
- Buinesswire lets us know we can own limited edition Call of Duty 'gaming eyewear'... er... great.
- CVG report that Kanye West is going to headline the Call of Duty xp event.
- The Battlefield 3 forum has details on dedicated servers.
- Eurogamer report that Skyrim will have same sex marriage.
- That Videogame Blog has a Prey 2 trailer with developer commentary.
- NowGamer report that Mass Effect 3 will contain a 'failure ending'; if you're not good enough, the reapers win.
- CVG have a new Need for Speed trailer.
- The EB Games Australia facebook page says that if you kill someone in Skyrim, their family might try and avenge them.
- There's a NASA MMO soliciting for donations on Kickstarter .
Readers! Which of the PC Gamer staff has the best beard?