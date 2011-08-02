Oh I'm sorry, did you think Endermen were scary? Clearly the Creeper was feeling a little bit left out by no longer being the subject of your nightmares. Thankfully the guys behind EvilMinecraft have given him a leg up. Now Mr Creeper can camouflage himself, blending in with the nearby landscape in order to ambush the player in the most terrifying way imaginable. Trust me, I've changed trousers three times while writing this.
Check inside for cunningly disguised news.
- ArenaNet tell Videogamer they could see Guild Wars staying active even after Guild Wars 2 has launched.
- Reddit has been having a spirited discussion about graphics systems following an impressive demo video earlier today.
- World of Tanks has become a new discipline in the Electronic Sports League .
- Eurogamer have some new Arma 3 screenshots.
- RockPaperShotgun have spotted a mod that puts Left4Dead into Minecraft.
- Gamasutra interview Bioware's David Gaider about writing Dragon Age 2.
- Redditors spot a message on John Patrick Lowrie's twitter that Ellen McLain, voice of Glados, is "going in Tuesday for a new game and more Portal work."
Dear readers, what is the scariest enemy you've ever faced in a game?