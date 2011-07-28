Graham and his GTA4 Superman Mods eh? They feature the man of steel taking to the skies then running into a lamp post. Was he revealing one of his deepest secrets? No.

Less heroic news can be found after the jump.



VG247 say Pro Evolution Soccer 12 will be released on October 14.



Gameinformer talks to the Dishonored developers about morality systems.



Gamespot reports that THQ made a $38.4 million dollar loss.



CVG have some new screens for The Old Republic, which is apparently breaking pre-order records.



VG247 spot a tweet from Valve saying they are working on a new matchmaking system and 'some social things' for DotA 2.



Readers! If you could have any game based superpower, what would it be?