Dr. Lisa Su: 'With our launch of Zen 4 we don't expect any supply constraints.'

We've become used to the new shiny things being completely unavailable at launch, and lately that's been down to a supply chain crisis that hamstrung the entire industry. AMD's popular CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, however, does not see that being an issue for the upcoming Zen 4 CPU launch.

At today's Ryzen 7000-series processor announcement in Austin, Dr. Su responded to a question from the gathered audience about supply chain disruption in relation to the release of its new CPUs.

"It is true that if you look at the past 18 months there have been a number of things, whether its capacity limitations or logistics," says Dr. Su. "From an AMD standpoint, we have dramatically increased our overall capacity, in terms of wafers, as well as substrates and on the back end. So with our launch of Zen 4 we don't expect any supply constraints.

"Logistically it takes a little bit longer for things to get into region. So we're having this event at the end of August and we're on sale on September 27. One of the reasons for that time, frankly, is to make sure that we do have product in region so that people can really look at buying across the board."

That's great news for anyone looking to make the big upgrade to the brand new Ryzen platform. There will be a host of high-end motherboards, as well as four distinct Ryzen 7000-series processors hitting the market on September 27.

Price Cores | Threads Base clock Boost clock Cache (L2+L3) TDP Ryzen 9 7950X $699 16 | 32 4.5GHz 5.7GHz 80MB 170W Ryzen 9 7900X $549 12 | 24 4.7GHz 5.6GHz 76MB 170W Ryzen 7 7700X $399 8 | 16 4.5GHz 5.4GHz 40MB 105W Ryzen 5 7600X $299 6 | 12 4.7GHz 5.3GHz 38MB 105W

AMD has already spoken about the increased performance outlook for its new Zen 4 processors (opens in new tab)—positing a ~13% IPC gain over its previous generation. Compared with the 8 - 10% increase it initially suggested back at Computex, that's a bit of a jump. And is a good sign of the health of the new architecture at the start of its life.