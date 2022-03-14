Amazon warns Lost Ark players not to 'expend valuable time or resources' on broken Tytalos raid

Audio player loading…

Amazon Games has warned Lost Ark players to not waste their time on the Tytalos raid right now after a recent patch broke some things, making the guardian "extremely difficult" to defeat.

Though Tytalos is already meant to be a solidly difficult boss, it's proven to be a little too difficult. It's damn near impossible to defeat at the recommended item level within the 20-minute time frame, with players even a couple of hundred item levels higher having a tough time with it (thanks, Eurogamer). There have been debates going on in Reddit and the Lost Ark forums for a few days, arguing whether or not the whole thing was supposed to be so intentionally rough. With how little information Guardian Raids can offer on mechanics or strategies, it makes sense that people weren't too sure what was going on.

Now, a forum post has confirmed that the fight is indeed broken, with a hotfix set to be pushed out sometime later today (March 14). "We are aware of an issue within the Tytalos Guardian Raid that makes defeating Tytalos in the time frame allotted extremely difficult for the powerlevel required to participate in the Guardian Raid, creating a blocker for progression," the post read. "For the time being, we strongly suggest avoiding the Tytalos Guardian Raid so you do not expend valuable time or resources on an encounter that is currently not performing correctly."

We are aware of an issue within the Tytalos Guardian Raid and working on a hotfix we aim to release on Monday. Until then, we strongly suggest avoiding it so you do not expend valuable time or resources. Thank you for your patience. Read all details: https://t.co/3wMapa4KKmMarch 12, 2022 See more

It's not super clear what exactly is wrong, though players are theorising that some of the boss's mechanics aren't working correctly in a group format. Many are reporting that things are smooth-sailing when going solo, however.

The post also said it may be putting together some form of compensation for those who've attempted to tackle Tytalos while it's been a bit bugged. There are no specifics on what that compensation could look like though, with Amazon saying it'll "share more information" down the line.