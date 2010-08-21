Aion 2.0: Silentera Canyon survival guide

Here it is, the final installment to our guide through Assault on Balaurea, Aion's upcoming free expansion. Within this tome, we'll reveal the ins-and-outs of Silentera Canyon with selfless devotion to your survival; many Shugo died to bring us this information. Behold--the future.

These guides were put together with the help of Aion's PowerWiki team: Jennifer “Gennwu” Randall, Scott “Hammer” Hannus, and Sean “Knite” Orlikowski. Read more of their awesome work at The Aion PowerWiki .

The Canyon

Silentera Canyon is an underground corridor that links Inggison and Gelkmaros. Here you'll find the Beshmundir Temple's entrance and also access to the other faction's zone in Balaurea. Both races use this space so there are always fierce battles occurring.

To access the corridor, you'll need to secure both of the fortresses in your own territory. The Elyos must control both the Altar of Avarice and the Temple of Scales in Inggison. The Asmodians must control both the Vorgaltem Citadel and the Crimson Temple in Gelkmaros. Controlling the fortress only affects whether you can access the Canyon or not. If your race fails to defend a fortress while you are inside the Canyon, you will not be removed from it.

How to get to Silentera Canyon

The Silentera Canyon is a corridor between Inggison and Gelkmaros that links the two zones to each other.

When a race occupies both fortresses in their own zone, their entrance to Silentera Canyon becomes available. If either of those fortresses are recaptured, the route will close and you will lose access to the Canyon until the fortresses are under your control once again.

Path to the Elyos entrance to Silentera Canyon



1. Take the Air Line from Ingisson Illusion Fortress to Soteria Sanctuary Village.



2-A. Move from Soteria Sanctuary Village to The Temple of Scales using the Air Line.



2-B. Alternatively, you can use the Windstream in front of Soteria Sanctuary Village.



3. Walk to the Silentera Canyon entrance.



Path to the Asmodian entrance to Silentera Canyon