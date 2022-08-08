Assassin's Creed Valhalla: How to throw a feast

The Sigrblot festival has returned to Assassin's Creed Valhalla and it's time to throw a big feast! If you're unfamiliar with the feast mechanics in your settlement, worry not, as I'll talk you through how to throw one and get the most out of it.
As part of The War Effort questline, you'll need to complete various activities like catching a fish, getting a sick new tattoo and humbling Ake in a flyting match (opens in new tab), so let's get started.
How to throw a feast in AC Valhalla
The Sigrblot festival takes place almost exclusively in Ravensthorpe, so you don't need to travel far to get started. Head to your longhouse, outside the main door—that is, the one that overlooks the settlement—you'll see a bell to the left of the archway. Interact with this to throw a feast.
It costs at least 50 Silver to throw a feast and even if you have all the settlement upgrades, it won't drive the cost up that much, so even the poorest Vikings can afford to have a party.
Tips for throwing the best feast
To throw the best feast, you'll want to upgrade a few of your settlement's buildings—doing so will grant you long-lasting buffs to specific stats after the feast is over. To get all the buffs, check out our settlement guide (opens in new tab) to see which buildings you should prioritise upgrading. The types of bonuses you can expect are:
- Health
- Ranged damage
- Melee damage
- Armor
- Assassination damage
Once you've thrown a feast, you can get back to The War Effort and all the Sigrblot summer festival fun.