Pickpocketing is back in Assassin's Creed Mirage as the latest game returns to its stealthy roots. You'll be spending a lot of time sneaking around ninth-century Baghdad, and there are plenty of pockets in need of emptying. If you keep your nerve and don't draw any unwanted attention, you can make a decent living off of it. With that in mind, here's how to pickpocket in Assassin's Creed Mirage, and how to change the setting to make sure you never fail.

AC Mirage: How to pickpocket

Pickpocketing is one of the first things you'll learn how to do in the game, but even so, it can be tricky to pull off successfully once you're out of the first few levels. That said, this is how it works: get close to your pickpocketing target and you'll see a prompt (F on the keyboard) to initiate the action. You'll then have a short amount of time to hit the key again while the shrinking diamond is inside the blue area.

Seems simple enough, right? And it is if you stick with unaware civilians. Things can get a little more tricky if you turn your attention to targets that are far more aware of their surroundings, such as soldiers or guards. In these cases, the blue area you get during the timed part of the pickpocketing action will be smaller and the moving diamond faster.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Failing the timed key press and getting caught in the act isn't ideal, and even if you're successful with your stealing, you should move away from the target—and the entire area if you can—to not draw unnecessary attention to yourself and gain notoriety . You can lose guards if you need to but it's much easier to not look guilty in the first place.

With all that said, if you'd rather not mess around with the whole mechanic, you can bypass the timed element and make each pickpocket attempt an automatic success. Look for the setting Guaranteed pickpocket under the Gameplay tab in the options menu. Just remember this won't stop you from getting caught after the fact, so you should still be prepared to high-tail it out of there after you've done your dirty work.