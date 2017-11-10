ABS Battlebox desktop with Core i7-7700 and GTX 1080 is on sale for $1,350

There is a certain satisfaction from going through the process of selecting components, putting them together, and pressing the power button for the first time (assuming it fires up as expected). At the same time, you might not be in the mood to roll your own rig, or don't have the time. If that is the case, or you're looking to recommend a pre-built for someone else, Newegg is offering a good price on a burly configuration with a Core i7-7700 processor and GeForce GTX 1080.

It's the ABS Battlebox Essential Prime, and it's on sale for $1,350. Along with the Core i7-7700 and GTX 1080, this setup also includes 16GB of DDR4 memory, a 250GB SSD and 1TB HDD for storage, a 600W power supply, and Windows 10 Home 64-bit.

The system comes with a mouse and keyboard too, and while not specifically mentioned, the picture shows a DVD burner installed. A Destiny 2: Phase 3 game bundle is thrown in for good measure.

We priced out the components individually and came to around the same price (a little over, assuming around $100 for the motherboard and factoring in the mouse, keyboard, and case). As always, a little price shopping and taking advantage of mail-in-rebates could beat this deal, and of course building your own affords you the opportunity get exactly the components you want. But if that's not an option, this is a good alternative at the asking price.

You can grab the desktop on sale here.

