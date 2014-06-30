4K Screenshot Showcase: Outlast

Every week, keen screen-grabber Ben Griffin brings you a sumptuous 4K resolution gallery to celebrate PC gaming's prettiest places.

This week I wanted a grubby break from clean lines and sharp textures. Outlast was perfect. To further tease the scuzz from Red Barrel's horror, I used RB to play through the fuzzy lens of my character's digital camera, then later compressed the images with some free photo editing software called FastStone. The effect, while not necessarily a prime example of 4K power, gave me just what I was after. Next week we'll get back to proper 4K resolution with Project CARS—no flayed corpses there, I promise.

