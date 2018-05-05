You can play XCOM 2 for free until tomorrow afternoon

If you're short on games to play today, or just fancy something new, then here's an idea: try out XCOM 2 for free. The famously tough, tactical alien murder sim remains one of the best strategy games on PC, and developer Firaxis has made it free-to-play until tomorrow at 1pm PT/4pm ET, with 67% off for anybody that wants to carry on playing.

There are a million reasons why you should play it if you haven't already: Tom gave it a whopping 94% in his review, and we later named it the best strategy game from 2016. It's also spawned War of the Chosen, a fantastic, vast expansion with some of the best villains in PC gaming.

While the 67% discount—to $19.79/£11.54—isn't an all-time low price, it's equal with the cheapest it's ever been on Steam, and well worth it for the time you'll sink into it. If you've ever thought about playing it but never got round to it and you have a few hours free this evening, then give it a whirl. You won't regret it.

Try it out on Steam—the 67% discount is valid until May 10.