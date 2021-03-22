You can buy an HP Omen desktop with a GeForce RTX 3070 for as little as $1,150

Get a full PC with an RTX 3070 for less than what scalpers are charging for the GPU alone.

It's a tough time to be in the market for a graphics card... unless you're willing to buy one wrapped in an entire PC. If so, there are some compelling bargains to be had from time to time. One of them is HP's Omen 25L, a compact desktop that can be configured with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 for $1,149.49.

Scalpers are getting more than that for the RTX 3070 alone on eBay. A look at recently completed auctions (ones that have actually sold) shows the going rate is around $1,400, give or take. Nvidia's MSRP for its Founders Edition model is $499, but good luck finding one anywhere near that price.

A Good Omen for Ampere HP Omen 25L | Ryzen 5 3500 | GeForce RTX 3070 | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $1,309.99 $1,149.49 at HP (save $160.50)

This is one of the cheapest configurations around with a GeForce RTX 3070 inside. And if you have a bigger budget, you can surround it with higher components. Either way, be sure to use coupon code 5GAMER2021 at checkout for the full discount.

When heading over to the Omen 25L product page, you'll need to manually select the RTX 3070 in the graphics card section. That bumps the baseline price up to $1,209, which is already discounted from its $1,309.99 list price. Then at checkout, apply coupon code 5GAMER2021 to bring the cost down to $1,149.99 (it knocks 5 percent off certain configs that are $999 or higher).

The rest of the setup is pretty average—it comes configured with a Ryzen 5 3500 processor, 8GB of HyperX DDR4-3200 RAM, and a 256GB WD Black NVMe SSD. Note that the CPU is an OEM-only SKU with six cores, six threads, and a 3.6GHz (base) to 4.1GHz (max boost) clockspeed.

This is the cheapest route in Omen land for the RTX 3070, though you're free to bump up the specs to accommodate a bigger budget. For example, you could configure the Omen 25L with a Ryzen 7 3700X, 16GB of HyperX DDR4-3200 RAM, and a 512GB WD Black NVMe SSD for $1,491.49 after applying the same coupon code. It's a much better setup for a few hundred bucks more.

HP also shows a coupon code for 10 percent off select systems priced at $1,399 or higher (10GAMER2021), but I couldn't get it to work with the Omen 25L. Try it out though, and maybe you'll get lucky.