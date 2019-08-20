You can become a wizard in The Sims 4's next game pack, Realm of Magic

Mages and aspiring spellcasters, you now have your first official look into The Sims 4's next game pack, Realm of Magic.

It was originally announced during EA Play at E3 2019, but no other information had been revealed until this morning. Similar in some ways to The Sims 3 Supernatural and the The Sims 2 Apartment Life, Realm of Magic takes all the best parts about being a wizard—like spell duels and flying broomsticks—and brews it into a new town nestled into the tops of giant space rocks called Glimmerbrook, where sims can mix who-knows-what in giant cauldrons and become the best wizard in town. All they have to do is find the secret portal to take them there.

Once they get there, they'll probably run into a town square filled with all kinds of eclectic sims, a school of magic, and maybe even pickup an 'ethereal familiar' in the form of a dragon or a fairy to help protect them in battle. Although, judging by the trailer, with the right spells you can vanish into thin air or pickup and force-throw your enemies into the ground. And if all that fighting gets you hungry, you can conjure up a sandwich.

This upcoming game pack will make wizards the fourth occult sim in the game, alongside mermaids, vampires, and aliens, all of which come in separate game or expansion packs.

More detailed information about Realm of Magic, like clothing, furniture, spellcasting, potion making, and the other usual things, will most likely arrive before the official release date on September 10.