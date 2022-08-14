You can be Master Chief in Yakuza 0 because mods are magical

Audio player loading…

You know how Kiryu, protagonist of Yakuza 0, is super strong and can throw people at other people and generally deliver an unspeakable beatdown on all those he encounters? You know who else can do that? Superhuman Spartan John-117, the Master Chief, protagonist of the Halo series.

Now, one modder whose favorite two video game series are Halo and Yakuza has given us a mod that swaps one for the other and honestly it's not that weird and kind of works. Videos of the work in action on both YouTube (opens in new tab) and Twitter

Modder Kashiiera warns that the models aren't rigged with similar armature, so there's bound to be stretching and warping and misaligned body parts. However, seeing as you're the kind of person who's going to download a mod to put Master Chief from Halo into Yakuza 0 as the protagonist I have a feeling you're comfortable with a bit of jank.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Sony and Microsoft respectively via Kashieera ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Sony and Microsoft respectively via Kashieera ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Sony and Microsoft respectively via Kashieera ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Sony and Microsoft respectively via Kashieera ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Sony and Microsoft respectively via Kashieera ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Sony and Microsoft respectively via Kashieera ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Sony and Microsoft respectively via Kashieera ) Image 1 of 7

You can download the Yakuza 0 - Masterchief from Halo 3 Mod at Nexusmods. So go out and let the Master Chief get some R&R at Karaoke or pachinko or whatever else. You can also find the modder, Kashiiera, on YouTube, Twitter, and Patreon.

Bless you, Liv Ngan, for sharing this mod.