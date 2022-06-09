XFX Speedster Radeon RX 6700 XT at near-enough MSRP, $480 at Best Buy and Amazon

GPU shortages over the past few years have caused greatly inflated pricing across the market. Thankfully, those shortages are starting to ease and with shipments also declining in 2022, we're set to see prices drop back down (opens in new tab) to somewhat reasonable numbers.

We're starting to see those effects flow onto deals, with some GPUs almost even reaching the lows of MSRP. While cards are likely to get cheaper, they may not drop below the recommended pricing, at least until next generations are out in full force. Besides, most of us have been waiting long enough as it is.

Right now you can get a Radeon RX 6700 XT (opens in new tab) GPU for the low low price of the original MSRP of $479.99 USD at Best Buy. (opens in new tab) This is marked as a $70 discount off the site down from $549.99, which isn't a bad price on the market for this card.

This particular unit is an XFX Speedster, which happens to also be on sale on Amazon (opens in new tab) for the same price. This could be a sign of GPUs prices coming down, or just this card, but it's still a chance to pay a fair price for a GPU.

While we haven't had a look at this specific flavour of RX 6700 XT, the one we reviewed (opens in new tab) impressed with high frame rates and incredible clock speeds thanks to the effective cooler. In fact, our main complaint was the price point at the time given its place between the cheaper RTX 3060 Ti and faster RTX 3070.

At the current $479.99 price these Radeons on sale at the moment are currently about a hundred dollars less than you can grab that 3060 Ti, so relatively speaking it's still a good looking deal. If you're wanting to finally build that nice new AMD machine, these cards are a good choice at a fair price.