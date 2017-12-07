World of Warships gets new, Australian HMAS Vampire vessel

If you've been waiting to do serious damage in an Australian-built water vessel of doom, then now you can. But only in World of Warships, which today added the HMAS Vampire, which changed hands from the Royal British Navy to the Royal Australian Navy back in 1933. If you've ever been to Sydney, there's a variety of the Vampire on display at Darling Harbour, didn't you know.

Anyway, the digital World of Warships version was designed using the original ship's building schematics, and can be obtained by partaking in the Vampire Marathon, a naval mission campaign that launched yesterday and runs until December 20. Once the event has ended, you'll need to buy the ship if you're interested in playing it. It's currently available here.

The ship boasts "excellent gun positioning and rapid firing capabilities" and is "armed with single fire torpedoes similar to British Cruisers". I can only assume that makes sense to you if you play a lot of World of Warships. To me, it's an excerpt from the Voynich Manuscript. Check out all the details for the Vampire Marathon on the World of Warships website.