Wordle today: Hint and answer #910 for Saturday, December 16

Keep on scrolling to find a hint for today's Wordle, as well as a selection of helpful tips you can use in your general daily puzzle-ing. Need something a little more to the point? You've got it. The answer to the December 16 (910) game is only a quick click away.

With really nothing but grey letters to work with this morning, I had no choice but to try and see what I kept on missing as I worked my way down the board. A carefully considered guess using these "leftovers" soon turned today's Wordle around after that terrible start, but I wouldn't have minded seeing some greens a little earlier than I did.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, December 16

This word might refer to anything spherical, from the earth itself to a smaller rotatable map of it. Today's answer is also the name of a theatre famous for its association with Shakespeare.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Here, you might need this. The December 16 (910) Wordle answer is GLOBE.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

December 15: TOPIC

TOPIC December 14: WOULD

WOULD December 13: SPENT

SPENT December 12: THESE

THESE December 11: HOUSE

HOUSE December 10: CHAIN

CHAIN December 9: SHIFT

SHIFT December 8: SHARP

SHARP December 7: SLEEP

SLEEP December 6: WOMAN

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.