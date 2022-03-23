Today's Wordle answer #277: Wednesday, March 23

If you're stuck on the Wordle March 23 (277) answer, then I'm here to help. My mornings are never quite the same with the daily word puzzle anymore. It's replaced my pre-work meditation session and gives me that nice little confidence boost that, yes, I do in fact know some words. Pretty useful if you're a writer, really.

That said, it can be a fairly high-risk morning approach: If I don't get that lovely complete line of green squares, then that may well put me in a foul mood. But I don't want you to feel the same way and get your day off to a bad start. First, here's a Wordle archive featuring the previous 10 solutions to give you an idea of what's succeeded in the past.

If you're still stuck and want to continue your current streak, below you'll find a clue to give you a little extra help in finding the solution, and then the full answer if you're properly stuck. Then, finally, I've got a rundown on what this daily puzzle game actually is, if you're one of the five people not to hear about it yet.

Wordle March 23: A helpful hint

Today's word can have some pretty dark connotations, but it essentially means to get rid of something you don't want. That could be an illness, some dirt in your house, or a group of people. It's also the name of a high-concept film franchise, so that's a bit more fun.

Today's Wordle 277 answer

Still stuck? Everyone has an off day, so don't worry about it. Perhaps you can remove today's word from your memory in some way. Anyway, the Wordle March 23 answer is PURGE.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to figure out which secret five-letter word fits in those boxes using no more than six guesses.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your next guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries, and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. It wasn't long before it was so popular that it got sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.