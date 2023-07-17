Today's Wordle hint and answer #758: Monday, July 17

Keep winning Wordle, and do it in a style that suits you too. If you want today's answer in a flash it's only a click away, or if you'd just like a little help then there's a clue for the July 17 (758) game waiting below. All done with today's Wordle? Then feel free to spend some time polishing your game with our helpful tips and guides.

I cracked my knuckles and then smiled as I typed in my opening guess for today's puzzle. This was a good one. This was going to… turn up nothing, as it happens. Thankfully my second attempt did pretty much everything short of handing me today's Wordle answer on a silver plate, but that was an uncomfortable start.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Monday, July 17

The answer to today's Wordle is a limp and rather sorry word. Anything that slumps or sags downwards—like the leaves on a forgotten houseplant—could be described this way, as could any person's mood or energy levels when they're on a downward arc.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #758 Wordle answer?

Here's your latest win. The answer to the July 17 (758) Wordle is DROOP.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

July 16: TOPAZ

TOPAZ July 15: CRONE

CRONE July 14: FIEND

FIEND July 13: BARGE

BARGE July 12: WHIRL

WHIRL July 11: EARTH

EARTH July 10: FOLLY

FOLLY July 9: ENTER

ENTER July 8: COWER

COWER July 7: DONUT

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.