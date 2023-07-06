Today's Wordle hint and answer #747: Thursday, July 6

Have you been struggling with today's Wordle? Don't worry about it: all the help you need is ready and waiting below. Cut to the chase with the answer to today's game, mull over a helpful clue for the July 6 (747) puzzle, or spend some time browsing our tips and guides.

I honestly thought I'd missed today's Wordle answer at one point when I was halfway down the board with only two puzzling yellows to work with. Thankfully I had the patience to think carefully about the letters I had left to try and after a while, I found the happy green-filled turnaround I was hoping for.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Thursday, July 6

Anywhere buffeted by a strong breeze could be described using today's answer, whether that's a gusty hilltop or a street in a big city like Chicago. You only need to find one vowel to solve this one.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no repeat letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #747 Wordle answer?

You're just one sentence away from a win. The answer to the July 6 (747) Wordle is WINDY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

July 5: VENOM

VENOM July 4: IRATE

IRATE July 3: HOTEL

HOTEL July 2: MOSSY

MOSSY July 1: BLEEP

BLEEP June 30: STRAW

STRAW June 29: DINER

DINER June 28: TRACT

TRACT June 27: ABOUT

ABOUT June 26: GUEST

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.