Today's Wordle 562 answer and hint for Monday, January 2

Want to keep winning at Wordle during 2023? Of course you do. So it's a good thing all the help you need to make the daily Wordle challenge as easy as you want it to be is right here, whether that's the answer to today's puzzle on a plate or a clue to make the January 2 (562) Wordle just a little bit easier.

I narrowly avoided one of those dreadful runs where one stubborn grey space keeps me from finding the answer, although it took until the very last guess to find the green. I had hoped in 2023 I'd have learned by now to go for the obvious word first because it's often the right answer, but old habits die hard.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Monday, January 2

Today's answer is usually used to describe an item of clothing of various lengths that fastens at the waist and then hangs around the legs. The word also describes the act of going around the edge of a room or place, or carefully avoiding the discussion of a particular topic. There's just one vowel today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 562 answer?

One guess left? Don't worry about it. The January 2 (562) Wordle answer is SKIRT.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

January 1: WHINE

WHINE December 31: MANLY

MANLY December 30: MOLAR

MOLAR December 29: HAVOC

HAVOC December 28: IMPEL

IMPEL December 27: CONDO

CONDO December 26: JUDGE

JUDGE December 25: EXTRA

EXTRA December 24: POISE

POISE December 23: AORTA

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.