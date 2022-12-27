Today's Wordle 556 answer and hint for Tuesday, December 27

Audio player loading…

No matter the Wordle help you're looking for, you're sure to find it on this very page. Just below you'll find general hints and tips, a fresh clue tailor-made for the December 27 (556) Wordle challenge, as well as the answer to today's Wordle in conveniently noticeable bold text.

Two early greens! Actually, two early greens really stuffed things up for me today, as I ended up caught in the trap of thinking this time was definitely going to reveal the answer, every time. I tried my best and made a real effort to work my way through as many unused letters as possible, but I simply ran out of guesses before I narrowed it down enough.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Tuesday, December 27

The answer today is a term used chiefly in the US, and it refers to the shortened name of an apartment building or area where individuals own one particular home or unit but the communal spaces are shared between everyone. There is one vowel to find today, but it's used twice.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 556 answer?

Keep that win streak going. The December 27 (556) Wordle answer is CONDO.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

December 26: JUDGE

JUDGE December 25: EXTRA

EXTRA December 24: POISE

POISE December 23: AORTA

AORTA December 22: EXCEL

EXCEL December 21: LUNAR

LUNAR December 20: THIRD

THIRD December 19: SLATE

SLATE December 18: TAPER

TAPER December 17: CHORD

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.