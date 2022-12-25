Today's Wordle 554 answer and hint for Sunday, December 25

Audio player loading…

However stuck (or not) you are with today's Wordle, you're sure to find the help you need below. Whether you're looking for a helpful clue to point you in the direction of December 25's (554) answer, general tips to make every Wordle a winner, or you'd like to win as quickly as possible, everything you need is just a short scroll or click away.

Happy holidays if you're celebrating today; I hope Wordle goes as easily for you as it did for me. I luckily stumbled upon exactly the sort of opener that filled in half the answer for me completely by accident, so the solution was just one common sense guess away.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Sunday, December 25

The answer to today's Wordle means "more than was expected or required". An additional helping at lunch, or someone putting more effort into a task than they really needed to. There are two vowels to find today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 554 answer?

I wasn't going to let you lose today, was I? The answer to the December 25 (554) Wordle is EXTRA.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

December 24: POISE

POISE December 23: AORTA

AORTA December 22: EXCEL

EXCEL December 21: LUNAR

LUNAR December 20: THIRD

THIRD December 19: SLATE

SLATE December 18: TAPER

TAPER December 17: CHORD

CHORD December 16: PROBE

PROBE December 15: RIVAL

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.