Watch the PC Gamer Weekender's Star Citizen presentation

A long time ago, at the beginning of March, the PC Gamer Weekender played host to the Star Citizen devs, who trod the halls of the Old Truman Brewery with trepidation, knowing they would be taking your questions. If you weren't there (shame!) or you'd like to relive an incisive comment you made, the whole presentation is live on YouTube for posterity.

Lead level designer Michael Barclay, director of graphics engineering Alistair Brown and environment art director Ian Leyland were on the chopping block to discuss Squadron 42, space physics, AI crew and the making of 6km-long mining stations. A weekend well spent.