Fresh pics suggest that the XCOM FPS may now be a squad-based third person shooter

Some images from a recent marketing survey have been sent to Kotaku , showing what could be the latest iteration of the XCOM first person shooter that's been knocking around for years. Kotaku report that the survey blurb suggests that it's still being put together by 2K Marin with the same 60s setting, but is now a third person shooter with squad control mechanics. One question asks whether the testee would respond favourably to a lower price point, set at $30 instead of $60.

2K have responded to say "we have not made any new announcements regarding the XCOM title currently in development at 2K Marin, and it is our policy not to comment on rumors or speculation." You'll find some of the screenshots sent to Kotaku below.

Here's some footage of the XCOM first person shooter for reference. The pics haven't been confirmed as genuine, but if they were, would you be happy with this new direction?