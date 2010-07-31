World of Tanks: Medium Tanks trailer

There's a new World of Tanks trailer out, showcasing the medium tanks. That's an odd thing to be called, though, isn't it? "I'm a big metal truck with a gun for a face, but I'm just a medium one." Tanks are weird, people.

It wasn't that long ago that I'd never heard of World of Tanks , and I'm trying not to get excited about it, but look! Tank shooty bang! It's going to be fast paced, and will hopefully rely on your physical position in the world. Will it be good like Star Trek Online's ship combat? It certainly has a clear shot at it, but we'll see. Anyone played anything with tanks in recently? Except StarCraft II?