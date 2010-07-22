This is the best PC games collection we've seen

We've been asking you silly readers a lot of questions on the monstrously popular PC Gamer Facebook group . A couple of days ago, we asked you to post a photo or picture of you PC game collection. This is Brian Smith's collection. Just look at this lot!

His post on our wall has a ton of comments from readers who, before seeing this picture, were living in a world they thought they knew. Thank you, Brian, for shattering our tiny minds with your millions of games. Update: Here's a more recent picture with a better size:

Can you top it? Can you even come close? We want you to post your games collections and your desks on our wall . There are tons of people waiting to sit with open mouths staring at how many monitors you have. Join us .