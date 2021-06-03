Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is a new tactical RPG coming next year

Frontier Developments has teamed up with Complex Games and Games Workshop for a new turn-based tactical RPG set in the Warhammer 40K universe called Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters.

Players will lead the legendary Grey Knights against the forces of Chaos as they struggle against a galaxy-wide plot to infect worlds with cosmic plague. It's a tale almost as old as the Imperium of Man itself, but this one comes with an added bonus: It's penned by Aaron Dembski-Bowden, the author of numerous Warhammer 40K novels.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters is slated to come out in 2022 on Steam and the Epic Games Store. The "full cinematic announcement" is expected to happen in August, and in the meantime you can follow along with what's happening at chaosgate.com.