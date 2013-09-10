Popular

Valiant Hearts: The Great War tells a World War 1 story about five people and a dog

Ubisoft have let loose the games hose at their Digital Days event in Paris. As well as announcing an unexpectedly HD'd re-release of Assassin's Creed 3: Liberation , they've also revealed a couple of new games that continue their experiments with smaller-budget, digital only releases. And, if you're looking for experimental, Valiant Hearts: The Great War ticks a lot of the right boxes. It's an exploration driven adventure set during the first World War, which tells the story of five characters and a dog.

The cast is comprised of a French POW, an American volunteer, a Belgian combat medic, a British pilot and a German infantryman. Also, the dog: affiliation unknown. That dog will link the five characters through the course of the story, which will apparently be told in a non-linear fashion.

The game is being created using Rayman's UbiArt framework. Despite sharing a stylistic 2D look, Valiant Hearts is unlikely to be a vibrant side-scrolling platformer. Instead, Ubisoft are teasing a mixture of exploration, puzzles and adventure.

Valiant Hearts: The Great War is due out next year.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
