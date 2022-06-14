Upcoming Dragon's Dogma celebration video has hopes high for a sequel

Audio player loading…

Not-E3 (opens in new tab) continues to spill over into the coming weeks. Yesterday saw Capcom take to the stage for a 35-minute presentation, showing off new a playable Lady D in the upcoming Resident Evil Village DLC and ray-tracing updates for Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7.

Tucked in amongst the presentation was a brief appearance from Hidaeki Itsuno, the game director for Dragon's Dogma. With the game recently turning a decade old (opens in new tab), Itsuno revealed that "a video celebrating 10 years of Dragon's Dogma" will be released later this week. It's not known how long the video is or what it contains, but it's already got plenty of hopes up for the next entry in the series.

The game was originally released to consoles on May 22, 2012 before arriving on PC (along with expansion Dark Arisen) in 2016. Leif Johnson gave the game an 81 in his Dragon's Dogma review (opens in new tab), calling it a "uniquely enjoyable RPG." With Dragon's Dogma 2 appearing as part of the huge Nvidia GeForce leak (opens in new tab), there's definitely a reason to get your hopes up.

The "10 Years of Dragon's Dogma" video is set to debut on the Dragon's Dogma and CapcomUSA YouTube channels on June 16 at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET / 11 PM BST. That just so happens to be at the exact same time as the 25th-anniversary stream (opens in new tab) for Final Fantasy 7, mind you. Choices, choices.