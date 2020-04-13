Total War: Shogun 2 is going to be free to keep on Steam for a limited time

SteamDB keeps a list of upcoming free promotions so you can keep abreast of all the free weekends on Steam in advance. It also notes when games will be free-to-keep, which is why we can see that Total War: Shogun 2 will be given away to anyone who grabs it between April 27 and May 1.

Shogun 2 is nine years old but it's still my favorite of the historical Total War games, with a perfect map size to feel conquerable without having to throw away hundreds of hours and a theme that breathed life into blocks of troops marching across maps. Just last year Malindy Hetfeld reminisced about how beautiful and ambitious it was.

If you want something free right now, here's a list of what's currently being given away for zero dollars. This week Ubisoft will be giving away Assassin's Creed 2 as well, though that will be through Uplay rather than Steam.