This multi-platform gaming headset is on sale for $25 today

Around this same time last year, Logitech introduced a line of gaming headsets aimed at a variety of players at affordable price points. The G332 was the least expensive of the bunch at $59.99, and with this deal, you can nab it for less than half that price.

Best Buy and Newegg both have it marked down to $24.99. Both also charge a shipping fee, though you can negate the charge at Best Buy by opting for in-store pickup, or getting the tally up to $35. At Newegg, the G332 is a penny shy of qualifying for free shipping, so you might want to look at picking up a cable or something cheap that you might need—otherwise, it's $3.99 for shipping.

Logitech G332 SE Gaming Headset | $24.99 (save $35)

This is a lightweight headset that works on multiple platforms, including PCs, consoles, and mobile devices, by way of an included 3.5mm cable. It also features a mic that automatically mutes when it flipped up.

Even with shipping, this is still a deal. The G332 is billed as a multi-platform headset that you can use on a PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or any mobile device with a 3.5mm audio jack.

This is a relatively lightweight headset at 280 grams. It also uses large 50mm drivers and features a cardioid (unidirectional) boom microphone. Users reviews are mostly positive, and at this price, it's all the more tantalizing. It hasn't been marked down this steep since the Black Friday sales.