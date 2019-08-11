This Monster Hunter World cosplay won the World Cosplay Summit

The World Cosplay Summit is an annual event that's been held in Japan every year since 2003 to celebrate Japanese pop culture and its influence on the world. Last week, duos from 40 participating countries took part in the competition and the winners were Team Australia's KCoz and A. K. Wirru.

Their elaborate Azure Starlord armor sets and appropriately oversized Monster Hunter weapons won out over plenty of other great costumes, like Team Arabia and Team China's Sekiro cosplay, Team Indonesia's Soul Calibur cosplay, and a bunch of other stuff from things that aren't videogames or at least aren't out on PC, and which I am therefore forbidden from mentioning under pain of ancestral curse.

There's a video showcasing the entrants to a synthwave soundtrack below. Make sure to turn closed captions on to see the sources of each cosplay if you're not up-to-date on your anime series and console spectacle fighters.