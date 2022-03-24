The Time I Have Left is a 'time-driven escape adventure' with a lot of style

Audio player loading…

The Time I Have Left, a third-person adventure game from new studio Ground Games, was announced today during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase. The game is described as a "time-driven escape adventure" that looks a bit like an old-school Resident Evil game filtered through a stained glass window.

You play as Aline, an "Affected" woman who is doomed to die in six hours if she can't escape the city of Colony 7. As you can spot in the trailer, "grotesque creatures" also roam the city ready to ruin your day. The trailer doesn't reveal much about gameplay other than you'll apparently be running a lot, but the official site says The Time I Have Left will have a turn-based combat system with "active elements." The site describes "light and accessible RPG elements" with a possible focus on evading creatures instead of fighting them.

Ground Games also hinted at how time will factor into gameplay. The story includes "key events" that will only trigger during certain times. "Shortcuts, hidden stories, unique items, and other secrets lie in wait," the site reads.

The Time I Have Left is due out sometime in 2023, but you can wishlist it on Steam today.