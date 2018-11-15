The PC Gamer Show 147: live from Fallout 76

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be talking about our time with Fallout 76, discussing how the survival systems aren't as pointless as we first thought. Wes talks about how it's getting difficult to split time between so many living games, and we close with listener questions.

A quick note: It's come to our attention that some old episodes of The PC Gamer Show have disappeared from iTunes, and that new ones aren't appearing there. We're investigating and hope to have fix soon.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

James Davenport

Wes Fenlon