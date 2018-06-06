The Crew 2 Year 1 will include three free expansions and 22 new vehicles

The release of the open-world racing game The Crew 2 on June 29 will be followed by a year of post-launch support, Ubisoft announced today, built around "major free updates" set to come out every three months. The updates will add new vehicles to the game as well as new gameplay modes, racing disciplines, and other features.

The first update, Gator Rush, is set to arrive in September with five new vehicles, a Hovercraft discipline, and a new "Legendary" rarity on collectible performance parts. The second update, expected in December, is less well-defined at this point but will include a PvP mode. Along with the big quarterly updates, Ubisoft will also add two new vehicles to the game each month—22 in total.

All of the updates will be free for all players, but a season pass is available for those who are truly committed to the way of the wheel. It will give owners access to three exclusive vehicles at release—the Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6, the Supermarine Spitfire Mk IX, and the Ice Marine Bladerunner 35—plus seven days of early access to the monthly vehicle updates, an exclusive house location and two exclusive outfits, and 20 percent off of purchases made in the in-game store.

The season pass will sell for $40, and is included with the Gold edition of the game. The Crew 2 is set to come out on June 29 according to most sources (including Ubisoft's own store), although Steam lists it for June 26—I've emailed Ubisoft to ask, just to be sure.