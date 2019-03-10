The Case of the Invisible Wizard is a forthcoming frog detective adventure

The Haunted Island: A Frog Detective Adventure was a short and adorable experience that made our list of underrated games from 2018. It was all about talking to animal people and solving simple puzzles while chilling to piano tunes and generally having a nice time. Now its creator, indie dev Grace Bruxner, has announced a sequel. Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard, will be out later this year.

The trailer makes it look like a similar balance of whimsy and gentle spookiness only this time there's a lion, a zebra, and a rhino among the animals in the mix. It seems like the gloriously pointless magnifying glass will make a comeback, and I'm holding out for a cameo from Lobster Cop, the off-camera legend from the first game.