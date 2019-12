There's currently an ongoing community led effort to translate Steam, the Steam store, Steam overlay and Valve's games to as many languages as possible. That work is ongoing, and you can take part at Valve translation hub.

A side project of that work was to translate Steam to pirate. Because pirates are funny.* That project was never completed, but the work so far is now available for download via the Steam forums .

Nice try, pirate people.

*Apparently.