Space opera The Mandate releases new trailer featuring voice of Game of Thrones' Walder Frey

When we last left space opera The Mandate , this ambitious indie game was burning through its Kickstarter campaign toward a half-million dollar funding goal. To help climb that summit, developer Perihelion Interactive has released a new trailer starring David Bradley as the grizzled high admiral.

You'll remember Bradley as prolific corpse generator Walder Frey from Game of Thrones. That menacing patriarchal growl is used to great effect in the video, titled Ghosts of the Mandate. There's not lots of new gameplay on display, but it is an excellent indicator of the tone of the series and the burdens of command. If the Kickstarter campaign is successful, Bradley will provide the voice for Lord High Admiral Suvarov in the finished game.

The Mandate is a little more than halfway to its funding goal with 12 days remaining, so if you're interested in seeing the mess made by tsars ruling space, it's time to pony up . You can get a DRM-free copy of the game, along with some art, the soundtrack and other goodies, for $20.