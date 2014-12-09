SimCity 2000 Special Edition is free on Origin

You like free stuff, right? Of course you do. Everybody does. Do you like SimCity 2000? That's a different matter entirely. But since it's now free on Origin, we loop back to the first question, and thus find the answer to the second: Yes, of course you do.

The SimCity 2000 Special Edition is the latest addition to Origin's On the House lineup, meaning its free, with no limits and no catches. Well, there is one limit: The offer only stands for so long, and once it's over the price goes back to six bucks. Get it before then, though, and you've got it forever—or at least until Origin goes the way of the dodo.

The interesting/exciting thing about the freebie time limit is that, as far as I can tell, there's no way of knowing when it will be up. As EA puts it, "Make sure to act fast because On the House specials can appear and disappear at any time."

So, here it is: The SimCity 2000 Special Edition, free on Origin. Don't dawdle.