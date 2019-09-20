Shenmue 3 backers can request a Steam key, but they might not get one

Shenmue 3 backers can request refunds or change their version of the game from today, developer Ys Net has announced. Emails are being sent out to confirm what version you're getting, and any changes can be made from there. One of the options is to get a Steam key when the timed Epic exclusivity ends, but it looks like that's not actually a done deal.

Ys Net said it would offer the alternative back in a July update, but negotiations with Valve haven't concluded and the developer can't technically say it will be able to dole out Steam keys in 2020. Despite this, backers can still request it via the survey.

"Requests for Steam keys will be accepted through the survey, however, there is the possibility that Steam keys will ultimately not be distributed depending on negotiations with Valve," the update reads. "An announcement will be posted in the updates with the outcome of the negotiations."

Other options include requesting a refund, which will take up to three months to process, or switching to the PS4 version. If you want to make a change, you'll need to do it by October 3rd, 2019. The exception is shipping address changes, which can be made until shipping begins.