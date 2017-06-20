Save up to 75 percent on Rebellion games like Sniper Elite this week

Rebellion has plenty of games to its name, and the majority of them involve big guns. The developer is most known for the Sniper Elite series, you know, the one where you get the x-ray vision of bullets absolutely wrecking the insides of people. If you fancy some gory action this week, there's a Rebellion Sale on the Humble Store.

You can get a hefty 75 percent off Sniper Elite 3, or if you're after the newer version, you can get 30 percent off Sniper Elite 4, or even 40 percent off the Deluxe Edition. If you've got the game already, you can grab the Sniper Elite 4 Season Pass for 20 percent off too, which contains all 12 DLC packs across three expansions. There are also discounts on the Nazi Zombie Army series, as well as the Battle Zone games.

The sale lasts all week, so you've still got several days left to get your guns out while the sun's out.

