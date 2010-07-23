PC Gamer US podcast 232 – Why Did You Turn?!

StarCraft 2's new trailer: analyzed. Valve's surprise free game, Alien Swarm: talked. ArmA 2: Operation Arrowhead's incoming British DLC...sconed. Erik "Level 80" Belsaas, Andy " Cat Murderer " Bauman and Evan "Caramel Nougat" Lahti talk about all this, plus our insight on the often unnecessarily-long lead times gaming publishers make between the announcement and release of a game.

Andy Salisbury, editor at World of Warcraft Official Magazine , also joins us. Listen to the WoW magazine's new podcast, Editors of Azeroth, here .

Quote of the week, courtesy of Andy & Andy: “ WHY DID YOU TURN?! ”