PC Gamer UK October issue: Dying Light 2

The new PC Gamer is out now, and it's a big 'un with three in-depth features. Our cover feature is a world-exclusive interview with Techland about Dying Light 2: Stay Human which launches this coming December. Our second big feature is about the work that's being done (and still needs to be done) to make games more accessible for everyone to play. In our third feature, Brian Hicks reveals to us the strange and chaotic history of DayZ—it's a wild ride.

We also go hands-on with the Steam Deck, Valve's new handheld gaming PC. With Valve's chaotic history with hardware, will the Deck be a legitimate rival to the Nintendo Switch? Read our verdict in this issue.

Our preview section is packed this month, with our early impressions of Alliance of the Sacred Suns, Weird West, Boyfriend Dungeon, Dedge, Harold Halibut, and more.

We also have nine reviews for you to feast your eyes on including Old World, The Ascent, Last Stop, Chernobylite, Crowfall, The Great Ace Attorney: Chronicles, and others.

After the best game controller for PC? The hardware team has just the right guide for you. In this issue, they've been looking for the perfect pad and have listed six of the best.

We've got some great free gifts this month, the first is a free Candy Apple weapon skin for free-to-play shooter Rogue Company, a PC Gamer-appropriate colour for when you're playing with friends. The second free gift is our annual PC Gamer top 100 list. Members of the PC Gamer team took part in the yearly epic brawl to bring you the top 100 PC games of all time. It was a good battle and as we lick our wounds we hope you enjoy the verdict.

Issue 361 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio. You can also order directly from Magazines Direct or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries, and marvel at our exclusive subscriber covers. Here's what this month's looks like:

(Image credit: Future)

