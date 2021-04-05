Oddworld Soulstorm should run well on gaming laptops

The sharp-looking 2.5D sidescroller Oddworld Soulstorm is out tomorrow, and you're not going to need a super-powered PC to play it.
More power under the hood is always better, of course, at least when it comes to playing games on your PC, but Oddworld Soulstorm's minimum requirement should be pretty manageable for most:
- OS: Windows 7 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Quad Core 1.7Ghz
- Video: Nvidia GTX 670 or equivalent
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 20GB
The recommended spec isn't exactly a killer either:
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Quad Core 2.3 Ghz
- Video: Nvidia GTX 970 or equivalent
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 20GB
We got a closer look at Oddworld Soulstorm during the Future Games Show in March. Creator Lorne Lanning narrated a brief demo showcasing both the classic sidescrolling perspective we're all familiar with and a more cinematic approach to visual storytelling, including pans, zooms, and pullbacks that makes the game's hero, Abe, "look like an insignificant speck in a vast industrial machine."
Over the weekend, Oddworld Inhabitants showed off more, with a foursome of "quick look" videos on:
Looting and Crafting
Environments
Sneaking and Stealth
Managing Followers
Oddworld Soulstorm will be available on April 6 on the Epic Games Store. We haven't started on our review just yet, so we won't have a verdict on launch day, but we'll publish one as soon as we've finished the game and collected our thoughts.