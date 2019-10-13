Nvidia plans more ray-traced remasters of PC classics, starting with a game 'you know and love'

(Image credit: Lightspeed Studios)

Quake 2 with ray-traced graphics was just the start. Nvidia has kicked off a new "remastering program" that will spruce up the visuals of PC classics, starting "with a title that you know and love" but that remains secret for now.

The news comes from a job posting at Nvidia's Lightspeed Studios, spotted by DSOGaming. "We’re cherry-picking some of the greatest titles from the past decades and bringing them into the ray tracing age, giving them state-of-the-art visuals while keeping the gameplay that made them great," Nvidia said in the job description.

Lightspeed Studios is responsible for Quake 2 RTX: before that, it largely worked on porting PC games such as Half-Life 2, Doom 3, and Portal to the Nvidia Shield Android device.

Quake 2 RTX, as the name suggests, was only available on RTX graphics cards. It was available for free to anyone that owned the original, and the first three levels were free for everyone else: it seems like a fair model, and I hope Nvidia sticks with it in future.

What games would you like to see Nvidia remaster?

Thanks, Polygon.